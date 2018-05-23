Video: Ohio Teachers Union Presidents Defend 'Physical, Sexual, Verbal' Abuse of Children

Image Credits: screenshot/Project Veritas.

Project Veritas has released another undercover video in its ongoing investigation into American teachers unions.

This time, their investigation brings them to Ohio, where several teachers union presidents discuss with undercover Veritas journalists how they handle reported case of abuse to students at the hands of teachers.

The undercover video shows Bill Siegferth, Tom Schmida, and David Romick – all current or former teachers union presidents – admitting they have protected and defended union members who have abused students.


