Video: Omnibus Funds Border Walls - in Middle East!

Senator Rand Paul appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss Paul Ryan’s Omnibus spending bill. He discussed the Republicans’ campaign platform and what they do once they are elected. About the spending bill, he made a stunning statement.

“I’m flipping through the pages today reading the bill,” he said. “I find out there is money for border security… in Tunisia and Jordan! We have border security money in the Middle East but not border security money in the U.S.”

The spending bill doesn’t fund the concrete wall in the U.S. however, and, in fact, has language that prevents the concrete wall from being built. It is a massive spending bill which does increase military spending but also funds the leftist agenda fully. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi have been out bragging about it. Schumer said Democrats have gotten more than when they had the presidency and the majority.

