The mainstream media conspired to launch a giant hoax to deceive millions of people.

They created a fake news story about a “doctored” video which was never doctored.

They brazenly lied in claiming Jim Acosta didn’t touch a White House intern, when he did.

Yes, that all just happened!

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.