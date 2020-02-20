Video: Patriots Carry World War II Veteran into Trump Rally

Patriots carried an elderly World War II veteran to his seat at a Trump rally in Arizona Wednesday.

“This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here,” posted Fox 10 Phoenix reporter Kari Lake to social media, from the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

This happened at the @realDonaldTrump rally in Phoenix. Lots of teamwork here. These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat pic.twitter.com/E8vV8gthQn — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) February 19, 2020

“These men carrying a World War II veteran to his seat. Got to admit I got a lump in my throat.”

President Trump later acknowledged the veteran during his rally speech, calling him the “hottest celebrity” at the moment due to footage of him being carried going viral.

“I don’t know if he knows it, he’s right now the hottest celebrity in the world,” the president stated, adding, “Maybe even hotter than Trump!”

The rally was held a state over from where the 9th Democrat Debate took place Wednesday night, and yet another rally is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



