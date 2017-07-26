The BBC depicted black people as representing a “typical” family living in Roman Britain 1500 years ago.
Yes, really.
The media, a leftist oddball claiming to be a “historian,” and a bunch of celebrities then attacked me for pointing out that this was historically inaccurate.
They said I got “schooled”. That I got “owned”.
Watch the video above.
Who’s getting owned now?
