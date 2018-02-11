Video: PBS Host Compares White House To Communist East Berlin

On Friday’s weekly roundup on the PBS Newshour, after analyst David Brooks said the Trump White House has a “perpetual unraveling” of staff, liberal analyst Mark Shields compared it to people trying to escape the Berlin Wall, where escapees were often killed by communist guards.

“This White House is resembling nothing as much as East Berlin, in that there’s more people trying to get out than there are trying to get in.”

The subject was the resignation of White House staff secretary after two ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Brooks took a shot at chief of staff John Kelly: “We have learned a couple things about Kelly.He had the earlier comment that some of the DACA people [“Dreamers”] were lazy.

