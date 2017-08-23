Video: 'Peaceful' Alt-Left Protesters Attack Cops Following Trump Rally

While the leftist media tries to pretend protests outside the Trump rally in Phoenix Tuesday were peaceful, video from the event proves that was not the case.

Footage from The Arizona Republic shows anti-Trump protesters lobbing several canisters at police.

Fox Business Network’s Jeff Flock documented how protesters also threw fireworks at police officers.

The “peaceful” Anti-Trump demonstrators were also filmed throwing up gang signs behind Flock.

Cameras were also rolling when one masked Antifa leftist kicked a tear gas canister at cops and received a dose of instant karma.

A man claiming to be the injured protester filmed a video from his hospital bed claiming he was “minding his own business” when a “Nazi” shot him with “Nazi pepper.”