Video: Pelosi Says DREAMers Will Be Put In Concentration Camps By GOP

Nancy Pelosi says some bat-shit crazy stuff these days, but this probably takes the cake… for this week anyway. During a press conference, the House Minority Leader suggested that Republicans in Congress may be planning to put undocumented children in internment camps.

Speaking at the event organised by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Pelosi heaped praise on child immigrants who were brought illegally to the country, saying that they are “perpetuating, advancing the American dream with their courage and their optimism and their inspiration, they make America more American.”

She then compared the immigrants to Japanese Americans, some of whom who were interned by the government during World War II.

“A week and a half ago, I was in Chicago, and I saw this art exhibit that I was invited to see. It’s called ‘And then they came for me,’ and it’s about the internment of the Japanese-American patriots in our country who were interned into camps during World War II while their family members were fighting for freedom for America and for the world in World War II,” Pelosi said.

“And now they’re coming for the Dreamers,” she continued. “This is something—we owe these Dreamers for their patriotism, their courage, their optimism to come forward, but it’s about America too.”

Pelosi went on to describe the immigrants as a “manifestation” of the struggle for “who we are as a country.”

“We cannot let them come for them,” Pelosi continued, adding “so while the president thinks that giving six months time for Congress to act, we want to do that sooner. We want to do it within six weeks and hopefully we can by supporting the Dream Act that is in the House and the Senate.”

Pelosi then thanked the Dreamers for their ‘patriotism.’ and “for being stronger than anybody, and for actually taking some risks for your families to keep America a country we take pride in being.”

The internet responded accordingly:

Some pointed out that the internment camps Pelosi referred to were set up under a Democratic President and overseen by the executive, not the GOP or Congress:


