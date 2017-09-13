Video: Pelosi Says DREAMers Will Be Put In Concentration Camps By GOP

Nancy Pelosi says some bat-shit crazy stuff these days, but this probably takes the cake… for this week anyway. During a press conference, the House Minority Leader suggested that Republicans in Congress may be planning to put undocumented children in internment camps.

Speaking at the event organised by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Pelosi heaped praise on child immigrants who were brought illegally to the country, saying that they are “perpetuating, advancing the American dream with their courage and their optimism and their inspiration, they make America more American.”

She then compared the immigrants to Japanese Americans, some of whom who were interned by the government during World War II.

“A week and a half ago, I was in Chicago, and I saw this art exhibit that I was invited to see. It’s called ‘And then they came for me,’ and it’s about the internment of the Japanese-American patriots in our country who were interned into camps during World War II while their family members were fighting for freedom for America and for the world in World War II,” Pelosi said.

“And now they’re coming for the Dreamers,” she continued. “This is something—we owe these Dreamers for their patriotism, their courage, their optimism to come forward, but it’s about America too.”

Pelosi went on to describe the immigrants as a “manifestation” of the struggle for “who we are as a country.”

“We cannot let them come for them,” Pelosi continued, adding “so while the president thinks that giving six months time for Congress to act, we want to do that sooner. We want to do it within six weeks and hopefully we can by supporting the Dream Act that is in the House and the Senate.”

Pelosi then thanked the Dreamers for their ‘patriotism.’ and “for being stronger than anybody, and for actually taking some risks for your families to keep America a country we take pride in being.”

We owe DREAMers for their patriotism & courage to come forward. This is a fight about who we are as a country. We must pass the #DREAMAct. pic.twitter.com/uEqJqzddf0 — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) September 12, 2017

The internet responded accordingly:

BRAVE, PATRIOTISM? Sorry ma'am but they aren't Americans! They are visitors here illegally! Not immigrants, they are criminals! — Big Ralph Kramden (@BKramden) September 12, 2017

I kind of thought we were a nation of laws–why aren't you fighting for that? #ABetterDeal apparently only if it's convenient. — Rob Blissett (@Blissy42) September 13, 2017

So you're saying it's patriotic to break the law? — Robert Riddle (@briddle46) September 13, 2017

We owe the dreamers for most violence and drugs in the country. So damn patriotic. Oh and don't forget the street gangs also. — Dwight Brocious (@BrociousDwight) September 13, 2017

We owe them nothing. It is a privilege to be an immigrant in America. Dreamers owe respect to the USA, become legal citizens, earn it. — Charles Hayden (@charles18522581) September 12, 2017

No, another failed amnesty is a slap in the face to the thousands of patriotic and courageous immigrants who came/want to come here legally. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) September 12, 2017

No ! My ancestors who came legally over 100s yrs,my family and I had/have dreams but never received hand outs and we came legally — aces (@acesadam4) September 12, 2017

How do we owe anything to someone who is here illegally and has no civil rights under our law? Please explain. — Brian Yohe (@brian_yohe_nc) September 12, 2017

We don't owe DREAMERS a DAMN thing. They had plenty of time to get legal or start the process. No sympathy for them. Deport them — Jake Cheramie (@JakeACheramie) September 13, 2017

Hey, I have children that were born in the United States do they not count? — Marie H. Ward (@Redallnite) September 13, 2017

Pelosi mental instability is getting worse, someone needs to put a collar on this rabid beast. https://t.co/IQritga3H5. — Jo Faiman (@JoJoFaiman) September 12, 2017

Internment Camps? Where Trump is sending the MS-13 "dreamers" is no internment camp. https://t.co/xXM4wK7yWd — Paul Ruskov Benedict (@paulbenedict7) September 12, 2017

What a twisted, evil lie to spread. None of us would accept this. — Lady Patriot (@lynn_weiser) September 12, 2017

Some pointed out that the internment camps Pelosi referred to were set up under a Democratic President and overseen by the executive, not the GOP or Congress:

Crazy Nancy Pelosi WRONG again. FDR was a DEMOCRAT, passed internment laws by executive order — #FactLivesMatter https://t.co/0s612P70Z5 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) September 13, 2017

The party who placed Japanese into interment camps was the Democrats. Funny how Democrats rewrite history to blame others for their evil! — Harry Kary (@Harry_Kary) September 13, 2017