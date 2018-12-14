Video: Pelosi Says She Will Keep “Government Closed Forever” Rather Than Fund Trump's Wall

Addressing the media Thursday, Nancy Pelosi vowed that she will not negotiate border wall funding and would rather keep the “government closed forever”.

Pelosi told the media that she is confident that President Trump will eventually sign a bill excluding his requested border wall funding “because does he want to have government closed forever?”

“I mean, what’s this about? I know he doesn’t believe in government, I know that he doesn’t know that much about what is at risk to shut it down, but I think that it would be — and let’s not talk about what might happen,” Pelosi said.

“Let’s talk about what we can do right now to keep government open. There is strong bipartisan support to do that. The only obstacle is the president of the United States.” She added.

Congress has to pass an appropriations bill to fund the government before the end of the year, otherwise there will be a partial government shutdown.

Trump said earlier in the week that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security,” insisting that Democrats fund the wall.

TRUMP to SCHUMER: "I am proud to shut down the government for border security, chuck. People in this country don't want criminals and people that have lots of problems and drugs pouring into our country" pic.twitter.com/E8CRW9k7pe — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) December 11, 2018

The President also released a video Thursday, slamming the “hypocrite” Democrats, who previously supported strong borders, saying that they are only now opposing border wall funding to oppose his presidency.

Let’s not do a shutdown, Democrats – do what’s right for the American People! pic.twitter.com/bZg07ZKQqo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

“The Democrats are absolute hypocrites. All along they’ve been supporting walls, and supporting fences and supporting all sorts of border security,” Trump said, before airing clips of Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama pledging to crack down on illegal immigration.

“The fact is they’ve always supported fences, and walls and partitions, but you know what? They only don’t want to do it because of me. They have to put the people ahead of politics,” Trump added.

Earlier this week, Border Patrol Union Vice President Art Del Cueto slammed Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for their actions at the White House meeting.

“Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, they can come down here and help us patrol the border and I’ll show them how difficult and how dangerous it really is, and how that wall makes a difference.” Del Cueto said.