Video: Pelosi Says Trump Should Have ‘Shut The Door’ To Americans, Stranding Them In Coronavirus Plagued China

Nancy Pelosi has to disagree with anything President Trump says or does, no matter how bat shit crazy she sounds doing it. That’s why Sunday she appeared on CNN and suggested that Trump should have not allowed Americans to return from China at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked by CNN host Jake Tapper if she thought Trump made the right move in January by closing the borders to people from coronavirus ravaged areas, she responded “Actually, tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China, so it wasn’t, as it is described, as this great moment.”

“There were Americans coming back or green card holders coming back, but there were tens of thousands,” Pelosi continued, adding “So, if you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door.”

Speaker Pelosi on Trump's China travel restriction: "Tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China. It wasn't as it is described as this great moment. … If you're going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door" #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/jpKFxYVCu6 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 26, 2020

Shut the door on Americans trying to escape the virus and come home? Ok Nancy.

Leave the borders open to non-citizens though right?

Nancy is angry that POTUS didn’t “shut the door” on Americans stranded abroad during a global pandemic but she wants to open our southern border to illegals. https://t.co/PdBycGsmCk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 26, 2020

Those let in were U.S. citizens or green card holders Something tells me if they were excluded a certain *someone* would be screaming about racism and discrimination in airports https://t.co/P6x9KqnMPQ — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) April 26, 2020

Someone needs to tell Pelosi that the tens-of-thousands of people traveling from China that she now claims should have also been barred from entering the U.S. are called “Americans” https://t.co/ONpOkSA1Yn — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) April 26, 2020

The fake news CNN anchor just nodded along with crazy Nancy’s suggestion, like it wasn’t completely insane:

Tapper comes off worse than Pelosi in this clip. He’s apparently paid not to talk. What Pelosi is suggesting is unconstitutional. It’s also obviously dishonest. We know that about her. So what’s his excuse for just nodding along? https://t.co/05gaNdOCdE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 26, 2020

Of course, at the time Pelosi said the border shutdown was racist. Now she’s saying there wasn’t enough of a border shutdown:

This quote speaks to how messed up #Pelosi & the #Dems message has become. Remember when they thought #Trump shutting down our border w/ #China was “xenophobic?” Well, NOW, she claims he didn’t shut them down enough. Wild. https://t.co/4IqzZuntz6 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 26, 2020

Let’s note: Pelosi promoted “No Ban Act” legislation that *same day* – which would limit presidential power to restrict travel. Now saying she would’ve stopped US citizens from being repatriated? Because those were the travelers she’s saying we should have “shut the door” on. https://t.co/X285Lu4kOU — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) April 26, 2020

Two critical clarifications to Madame Speaker’s doublespeak: 1. The tens of thousands of people she cites are called “Americans.” 2. Pelosi proposed a “ban on bans” the very SAME DAY that Trump stopped Chinese admission. https://t.co/S7Nk9P4uJN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) April 26, 2020

