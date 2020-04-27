Video: Pelosi Says Trump Should Have ‘Shut The Door’ To Americans, Stranding Them In Coronavirus Plagued China

Nancy Pelosi has to disagree with anything President Trump says or does, no matter how bat shit crazy she sounds doing it. That’s why Sunday she appeared on CNN and suggested that Trump should have not allowed Americans to return from China at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

When asked by CNN host Jake Tapper if she thought Trump made the right move in January by closing the borders to people from coronavirus ravaged areas, she responded “Actually, tens of thousands of people were still allowed in from China, so it wasn’t, as it is described, as this great moment.”

“There were Americans coming back or green card holders coming back, but there were tens of thousands,” Pelosi continued, adding “So, if you’re going to shut the door because you have an evaluation of an epidemic, then shut the door.”

Shut the door on Americans trying to escape the virus and come home? Ok Nancy.

Leave the borders open to non-citizens though right?

The fake news CNN anchor just nodded along with crazy Nancy’s suggestion, like it wasn’t completely insane:

Of course, at the time Pelosi said the border shutdown was racist. Now she’s saying there wasn’t enough of a border shutdown:

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Murder, Burglary Soars in New York City During Coronavirus Lockdown

Murder, Burglary Soars in New York City During Coronavirus Lockdown

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Removes 'Larry King' Episode With Biden Accuser's Mother From Google Play Archive

CNN Removes ‘Larry King’ Episode With Biden Accuser’s Mother From Google Play Archive

U.S. News
Comments

‘I’ll Be Shocked If He’s Not Dead’: Lindsey Graham Addresses Rumors of Kim Jong Un’s Alleged Demise

U.S. News
comments

Politico Quietly Corrects Report About Trump ‘Owning Millions’ to Bank of China After Denied By…Bank of China

U.S. News
comments

Not worth my time! Trump cancels daily briefing

U.S. News
comments

Comments