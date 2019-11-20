VIDEO: Pelosi’s Son’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims Forced Abortion, Abuse, Weaponizing CPS, Massive Fraud

The former girlfriend of Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., is suing him over alleged fraud regarding her property, and spoke exclusively to National File about the nature of their relationship.

Karena Feng, a Taiwan-born woman living in San Francisco, alleges that Paul Pelosi Jr. was “abusive” to her, that he forced her to have an abortion by threatening her life, that he conducted foreign business while claiming to be a representative of Nancy Pelosi, and that he engineered Child Protective Services’ seizure of Feng’s four children. Feng supports her claims with text messages and documents presented in this article below.

Feng cites the Adoption and Safe Families Act, signed in 1997 by President Bill Clinton, as a driver of financial incentives for CPS to remove children from their families. The law provides federal and social security money to states for overseeing adoptions out of foster care and sets a deadline to strip parents of all parental rights when a child has been in foster care for 15 of the last 22 months.

The property in question in Feng’s lawsuit, on the corner of 24th and Utah Street one block from San Francisco General Hospital formerly housed her father’s China House Clinic, an acupuncture and healing clinic. It now houses a decrepit low-rent motel that is reportedly filled with drugs and prostitution.

Feng said that Pelosi Jr. coordinated the transfer of the title for her property to an entity called “Feng 24th, LLC,” which uses her family’s name but has no association to her family. Feng asserts that she never signed any document authorizing a sale.

Feng’s lawsuit against Pelosi Jr. and others can be read here: 19-cv-xxxx-xxx Feng V. Pelosi, et al._v2

Feng said that Pelosi Jr., who routinely travels to foreign countries on business trips, represents himself on the phone as the “Office of Nancy Pelosi” in his business dealings. Feng said that Nancy Pelosi spent hours virtually every day at her father’s clinic in 2006-2007.

Feng said that Pelosi Jr. forced her to have an abortion by threatening her life. Pelosi Jr. threatened to report Feng to Child Protective Services during a fight over their property dispute, according to text messages. Child Protective Services (CPS) is known as Family and Children’s Services in San Francisco and Department of Family and Children’s Service in Santa Clara County, where Feng’s children were originally seized.

CPS took Ms. Feng’s four children, ages 13 and under, away from her when she was in the hospital having her most recent baby, and placed them in a foster care situation that Feng says is abusive. The original anonymous call to CPS against Feng was based on the claim that Feng was mentally ill because she imagined a false relationship with Pelosi Jr., according to court documents.

We have obtained many photographs, text messages and documents proving Feng’s years-long relationship with Pelosi Jr., including the fact that Feng’s children called Pelosi Jr. “daddy.”

Feng said that the FBI contacted her about Pelosi Jr.’s whereabouts, and that Pelosi Jr. is now cagey about his whereabouts and communicates via the Signal app.

National File recently reported on Pelosi Jr. and his mother’s promotion of the company NRGLab, where he was an executive. NRGLab did energy business in Ukraine. NRGLab’s benefactor stated that Pelosi Jr. was not directly involved in the company’s Ukraine deal.

National File has allowed Karena Feng to tell her story in her own words.

Pelosi Jr. commanded massive power in San Francisco when he entered Ms. Feng’s life by showing up to her clinic, which shared office space with Feng’s father Edward Feng’s China House Clinic at the 24th and Utah Street property. Feng’s father was a traditional holistic Chinese doctor who trained acupuncturists to get their licenses.

“The first time I met Paul Pelosi, Jr., his hair was to his shoulders and his presentation looked like Jesus. Back in 1998, he came into my holistic Naturopathic clinic with an album asking me to consider him for remodeling or construction work. He continued coming every day disregarding my refusal of remodeling services. He would demand all patrons of my clinic to leave, and they would just leave, and then he would sit down, fold his legs over on the top of my counter, and start making conversation. One time he bought two Snapples and a small tray of sushi from Walgreen’s across the street, and he said, ‘Apple (my middle name) have some Snapple, see, they made this for you.’ As I am blunt with yes or no closed-end responses, he would just stare at me, and I would ask him to leave. He kept coming like this for two months every day, then I closed the clinic since there was no meaning to having the service there when Paul is having everyone leave,” Feng stated.

Feng shut down her side of the clinic, but her father continued practicing at that location. Feng started going back to the clinic on a daily basis in 2006 to be near her father while she was pregnant. Pelosi Jr. shortly thereafter started showing up to the clinic again every day around 2:30 p.m.

“I returned to that location in 2006, because I wanted my dad to take care of me while I was pregnant, and the very next day, Paul came into his clinic. This time with clean-cut hair. Yet, Paul was doing the same thing with my dad’s clinic, that is, telling everyone to leave. My dad ignored his behavior over the years and continued to work hard while taking care of me.”

Nancy Pelosi began spending virtually every day at the clinic beginning in 2006

“Nancy Pelosi called out of the blue on my cell phone and said, ‘I’m Nancy Pelosi, and I want to make an appointment.’ Before she came into my dad’s clinic, a bunch of security came in and checked everywhere. Then Nancy Pelosi came in with a big smile, and sat down. Nancy Pelosi said ‘I had to come here because my son and my husband come here every day, so I want to know the reason why they’re coming.’ Nancy Pelosi turned her head looking straight at me as she finished saying that. Then she came every day, from opening to closing time of my dad’s clinic while security waits outside. Sometimes, they would block off the street, and that extended to over a year. Nancy Pelosi would spend the entire afternoon in our bathroom with the fan on making ongoing calls yelling on the phone, and other days she would sit in the waiting area all day and make all-day calls. Nancy Pelosi stopped coming to my dad’s clinic after (executive board member of Golden State Warriors’ ownership group) [Craig Johnson’s wife] found out Nancy Pelosi’s coming every day, and started coming to my dad’s clinic every day to yell at Nancy Pelosi over some agenda issues affecting her husband’s business. Another patron named Andrew told us that Nancy Pelosi tried to avoid that and did not come back after the scolding from [Craig Johnson’s wife]. We all thought it was weird how Nancy Pelosi would have news all over about her patronizing one Union Street Beauty Salon for her hair, yet no one ever talked about Nancy Pelosi patronizing my dad’s clinic every single day, all day, for over a year, before and during her first term as House Speaker. Sometimes we would wonder how she runs her job as House Speaker every day just being at our place making calls all day,” Feng stated.

Edward Feng was arrested in 2011 at the age of 81 for introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, following an FDA sting focused on his sale of traditional Chinese healing tablets for common colds. The main witness in the case claimed that Edward Feng’s tablets caused her an earache and hand-swelling (which Edward Feng denied was caused by the tablets) and claimed that her son, a cancer patient, suffered foot pain from Edward Feng’s foot acupuncture treatment. Karena Feng said that she witnessed Paul Pelosi Jr. speaking to the witness in the case shortly before the arrest.

“She never stepped into our clinic. She was just outside. Right before my dad got arrested, I saw her speaking outside of the clinic with Paul for hours” while her son got treated, Karena Feng said of the witness in the case.

Although the charges against Edward Feng were dismissed without an indictment, the publicized arrest took a toll on him emotionally and his health declined.

“After my dad suddenly died, Paul showed up in the San Francisco General Hospital every day, while I overheard one female doctor in the ICU telling the staff to not wake my dad up and let him die. She specifically said, ‘don’t wake him up,’” Karena Feng stated.

In 2015, Paul Pelosi Jr. demanded that Feng abort her baby, because he was not the father, even threatening Feng’s life. At the time, Feng and Pelosi Jr. were not in a romantic relationship. After Feng’s abortion, Pelosi Jr.’s own attempt to impregnate Feng by “appointment” was not successful.

“After my dad passed away, Paul insisted I abort my five months pregnancy or else he would take my life. I had three older children at the time I must take care of. So after ongoing daily threats from Paul Pelosi, Jr., I had no choice but to abort my precious child just to stay alive for my living children. Paul Pelosi, Jr. suddenly scolded me saying, ‘don’t you realize all these years, all that I’ve done for you is because I love you?’ I said I don’t believe it, you always bring different women and Nicole Bullock always tells me you’re her boyfriend. How can I believe you would love me and expect me to love someone who already loves someone else? Paul suddenly showed me his texts with Nicole Bullock, showing how Nicole was complaining about her boyfriend Andrew’s ‘clammy palms.’ Paul said the whole point of bringing other women was ‘a front so if you turn me down, I won’t get that embarrassed. The person that I ever loved is only you, and I want our relationship to be private.’”

“After that, Paul Pelosi, Jr. would regularly go on trips out of town, out of country. He would call me every day, and see me as soon as he returns.”

“Paul Pelosi, Jr. said he wanted me to have his child and no one else’s. Paul Pelosi, Jr. had been mad at me for having three children already. This time, he caught me while being pregnant, so he felt he must stop my pregnancy before I have another child that does not belong to him. I tried to tell his mother about what Paul Pelosi, Jr. forced me to do,” Feng stated, noting that she eventually gave up.

Feng had an abortion in May 2015. The next month, Pelosi Jr. unsuccessfully tried to impregnate Feng by “appointment.”

“I only slept with him like once but I was on the same bed with him many nights … He has a medical issue of erectile disorder,” Feng said.

“My dad really did not like him, so I wasn’t going to consider marrying him. After my dad died, (Paul) was very bossy and started talking threats all the time, and it was not bearable. He was pretty abusive, he would always try to threaten me with my kids,” Feng said.

In May 2016, Pelosi Jr. threatened to use Child Protective Services to take Feng’s children away, according to this text message presented below:

On October 5, 2018, an anonymous call was made to Child Protective Services against Karena Feng. The call was made the same day that Feng filed a real estate or investment fraud complaint with the San Francisco district attorney’s office, obtained by National File against Pelosi Jr. and others. A petition submitted by Santa Clara CPS social worker Brian Hawkinson in December 2018 described the original call. The anonymous caller described details about Feng’s relationship with Pelosi Jr. that Feng never told anyone.

“The CPS petition said the anonymous caller said things about me that only Paul Pelosi, Jr. knew. For example, he wanted me to keep our relationship private, so at the time, I didn’t tell anyone. But, the caller knew about ‘having baby with Paul,’ whichever way the anonymous caller worded it, blaming everything on me. That reveals that it’s either Paul Pelosi, Jr. that called or someone he instructed to call. Because no one around me knew why I needed to get an abortion, and only Paul knew. On top of that, Paul Pelosi, Jr. texted me to threaten taking the children by protective services,” Feng stated.

Here is the relevant passage from the social worker’s petition:

“On 10/5/18, a referral was made due to concerns that the children were homeschooled, lacked socialization skills and the mother had untreated mental health concerns. It was reported that the mother was psychic and that she believed that the child, Lilian was also psychic. The children and the mother have lived in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Canada and believed that Paul Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi’s son) wanted her to have his child because she has good genes. It was reported that in the countries that they lived in, that the mother believed that Paul Pelosi and his staff were stalking her,” stated the social worker’s petition, which noted, “The referral was taken for information only as there was no indication of risk to the children because the mother was meeting their basic needs.”

When Karena Feng had her baby Rosie at a California medical center in 2018, the baby was almost immediately taken away from her and Feng was placed in a mental institution. By the time the institution released her, Santa Clara CPS had taken all four of her children and placed them into the system. Feng said that she was never mentally ill and always kept her composure when speaking with officials. The case was later transferred to San Francisco. Feng confronted Pelosi Jr., accusing him of being responsible for the CPS case, which Pelosi Jr. refused to confirm.

Paul Pelosi Jr. agreed to write a letter on Feng’s behalf, which Feng handed to the court. In the January 2019 letter obtained by National File, Pelosi Jr. identified himself as a “close friend to the entire Feng family” since “August 2006,” and stated, “I have never witnessed any event or incident that would cause me to worry about Karena Feng or the children.”

“The whole court became silent … They said it was a sensitive matter because a sensitive name was mentioned. Brian Hawkinson was asking the attorney, is this genuine? Their attorney said she probably made it up herself. After that, Brian met up with Paul directly and confirmed it,” Feng said. But Pelosi Jr.’s letter failed to help Feng get her kids back.

Pelosi Jr. became concerned that the FBI was after him. The last time Feng saw Pelosi Jr. was on February 14, 2019. He is currently guarded about his whereabouts.

“The last time I saw Paul Pelosi, Jr. he was spending the week with me at my apartment in San Mateo, California. After I came out of CPS court, he waited for me in the car and drove back to San Francisco’s Harrison Street Chevron gas station where he told me to get into the driver’s seat, and that he has to leave the country and wait for the FBI to cool down before he returns. Because the FBI was contacting me to ask questions about Paul Pelosi Jr., he said he does not want to be near me, in case the FBI knew where I would be able to find him. The last time I’ve received a call from him was on June 4, 2019 from a Signal App that he joined,” Feng stated.

Feng’s children are still in foster care, and Feng’s experience with Child Protective Services has been horrific

“Amy Yim is the San Francisco social worker who’s perpetrated my children from getting reunified successfully. Amy Yim arranged a conspirator PhD psychiatrist named Amy Watt to take a 730 Evaluation which my CPS attorney, Vincent Davis at the time, insisted I get. One wonders if your attorney is taking care of your best interest, but with a CPS attorney like Vincent Davis, he exploited me. The 730 Evaluator, Dr. Amy Watt was part of Amy Yim’s team. Amy Watt would ask me whether I feel depressed, for example, and I would say ‘No.’ The very next question would be, ‘when you feel depressed, would you eat more or less?’ And, if you answer you would eat more, you’re admitting to being depressed; if you ate less, you would be depressed, and there are no other choice of answers. Then the result is whatever they say you are. And that could be anything, so that anyone who takes the test will come out with a mental illness. Amy Yim does not allow me to go to any psychiatrist or doctor of my choice, and Amy Yim requires I only see the doctor of her choice AFTER Amy Yim instructs that conspirator Doctor what to write in the diagnosis. And, Amy Yim only works with CPS lawyers representing me, if that lawyer is willing to help the CPS as a team member in getting the family split into foster care,” Feng stated.

“My children were treated the same. Yesterday morning, Amy Yim went to their school with a surprise appearance continuing the harassment in the form of a psychiatric assessment of each child during school time. They are not allowed to drink anything but tap water, and eat whatever the foster home allows, and if the foster home is lazy in preparing food, they would regularly feed my children dog food. My children are being tortured, disrespected, and trashed in the foster home. The foster home does not allow my son to cut his hair, nor allow me to take care of my children’s needs. Nail trimming, hair cutting, and breastfeeding are all not allowed. My children are not allowed to have toys that I bring them, nor snacks without Amy Yim’s approval. Any other social worker or supervisor approval is not allowed, only Amy Yim, because she said so. Right now, Amy Yim insists on giving my barely 10 years old daughter general whole body anesthesia for dental treatment that other dentists already declared not necessary. Amy Yim insists on putting my daughter’s life in danger,” Feng stated.

Feng is allowed visitations with her children. She calculated that she sees her children an average of 6 hours every 27 days. Sometimes her children are not brought to her visitations.

“I’m always there on time, every time,” Feng said.

Pelosi Jr. has identified himself as the point of contact for the 24th and Utah Street property, which is anticipating a foreclosure sale

Pelosi Jr. has recently claimed to be the point of contact on the decrepit motel, formerly Edward Feng’s China House Clinic, located on the corner of 24th and Utah Street, according to a report from Mission Local News, which reported: “That’s because, per multiple city sources, Paul Pelosi has been dropping by the offices of the Department of Building Inspection, and established himself as the city’s point person for this troubled hotel.”

Mission Local reported in a follow up on the real estate dispute: “In 2016, an outfit called West Edge Halo, Inc., of which Georgina Rodriguez Ramirez is the CEO, sued Feng, claiming she backed out of a deal to sell 1312 Utah. Pelosi is the listing agent in a contract included as an exhibit.

The selling agent was Bill Garlock, a real estate investor with an eye-opening background of his own. More on him in a moment. The suit against Feng was settled. In 2017, the ownership of the building shifted from Feng RE, Inc. — of which she was the sole shareholder — to Feng 24th, LLC. And, while Feng’s name is still affixed to the LLC, it’s not clear she is. The manager of Feng 24th, LLC is Gina Rodriguez, aka Georgina Rodriguez Ramirez.”

A video report by Munchies (1:20 Mark) featured a man stating that the single room occupancy motel is “where you get all the f**king crackheads, prostitutes, hookers, junkies. You get it all right here.”

A lawyer named Kevin Martin, who previously represented Karena Feng, contacted National File prior to the publication of this report to dispute Feng’s lawsuit on the real estate issue, Martin gave National File permission to quote his remarks.

“The building’s got a tortured history. I was Karena’s lawyer. She came to me two and a half years ago when she was in a lawsuit, this group filed a lawsuit. They had entered into a contract for purchase of the building. We entered into mediation,” Martin said. “After the mediation was done, and I was out of it, she was on this bent about it being all one big fraud, so it’s been an interesting year and a half. I don’t know where she went astray. She had her kids taken from her by CPS because of emotional problems and some hallucinations et cetera.”

“I don’t know Paul Pelosi, I’ve never met him, my understanding in the litigation is, he was her broker and realtor. They did contact him during the mediation and he confirmed there was a contract. He was identified as a realtor. It went through title and escrow,” Martin said.

“I have a power of attorney for her. I have a signed escrow,” Martin said.

The escrow agreement for the property, obtained by National File, shows that Ms. Feng’s company Feng Re sold the property to an LLC called Feng 24th The escrow was signed by Kevin Martin, who identifies himself as “Attorney for Feng Re Inc and Karena Apple Feng.”

Karena Feng said that she never heard of Feng 24th — an LLC that has no relationship to her family. She said that the LLC is named “Feng 24th” to convince the tenants in the building that they are still paying rent to Ms. Feng, without alerting them that they are paying rent to a different owner. Karena Feng claimed that a corporate resolution granting Kevin Martin power of attorney over her was based on her forged signature. Martin, on the other hand, asserts that he definitely had power of attorney over Feng.

A California Secretary of State Articles of Corporation for “Feng 24th, LLC” lists a “Gina Rodriguez” of Fremont, California as the company’s agent for service of process.

Feng said that since she found out about the title transfer, Kevin Martin has wired her close to $200,000 in randomly sized payments and requested her silence about the situation.

Feng’s lawsuit against Paul Pelosi Jr. and others seeks to stop an imminent foreclosure sale on the property, seeks the title to be handed back to her company Feng Re, and seeks monetary damages.

Feng asserts that she has proved that she did not hallucinate about knowing Paul Pelosi Jr.

“I really wish I never had to associate with Paul Pelosi Jr. and I find nothing but trouble with him, let alone ‘hallucination’ allegations against me to justify illegally taking my children,” Karena Feng said.