Video: Pence Blasts 'Evil' Kim Family, North Korean Regime

Vice President Mike Pence blasted the “evil” Kim Jong Un regime during a sit-down interview with Axios Wednesday.

Calling it the “most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet,” Pence re-iterated the Trump administration’s commitment to denuclearize the Hermit Kingdom, and hinted at alternative US military options.

North Korea is the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet. North Korea needs to understand that nothing will change until North Korea permanently abandons its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs. #Axios360 pic.twitter.com/E8qF6EbO2M — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 14, 2018

“The United States has viable military options to deal with the threat of nuclear and ballistic missiles from North Korea… we want to exhaust every opportunity to make sure North Korea understands our intentions and the seriousness of the USA and our allies.”

The former Indiana governor also stressed the “evil” of the Kim family, which recently had members of its own family murdered:

“North Korea’s Kim family is a family that very recently ordered that their brother be murdered using chemical weapons. This is a regime & family that ordered their uncle be executed in front of 10,000 people. This is evil in the likes of which we have witnessed rarely.”

North Korea's Kim family is a family that very recently ordered that their brother be murdered using chemical weapons. This is a regime & family that ordered their uncle be executed in front of 10,000 people. This is evil in the likes of which we have witnessed rarely. #Axios360 pic.twitter.com/obGn3PSzm6 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 14, 2018

Pence also addressed reports that he snubbed Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jung, claiming he did indeed ignore her at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

“I didn’t avoid the dictator’s sister, but I did ignore her… I didn’t believe it was proper for the USA to give her any attention in that forum.”