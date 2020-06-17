Video: Peter Hitchens Followed by Mob of Protesters Exudes Pure Chad Energy

A video of author Peter Hitchens casually strolling away from a mob of protesters following him as he exudes pure chad energy is going viral.

Hitchens was observing a Black Lives Matter protest in Oxford when the mob turned on him and started pursuing him down the street.

I love how Peter Hitchens looks like he couldn't possibly care less about the people in the background as he enjoys his evening stroll. pic.twitter.com/SWZ5qumA5r — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) June 17, 2020

Flanked by a couple of police officers, Hitchens doesn’t look like he has a care in the world as he walks away from the crowd at a leisurely pace.

“I don’t know know what you’ve been told, Peter Hitchens got to go,” the mob chants, with Hitchens completely unaffected.

Many people realized the power in Hitchens’ aloof reaction to the crowd, but also noted the chilling optics of him being hounded away by hundreds of angry protesters simply for having a different opinion.

I admire @ClarkeMicah for the insouciance with which he ignores these protestors baying for his blood, but this is genuinely disturbing. In a free country, no journalist should have to face a howling mob when they leave their house. https://t.co/egev15u3s2 — Toby Young (@toadmeister) June 17, 2020

Hitchens himself commented on the incident, tweeting, “If some of them didn’t like me, they were quite entitled to say so. What’s objectionable is the ridiculous idea that my presence was ‘offensive’ or some such and by implication should have been prevented.”

Oh, I went quite deliberately to watch the demonstration, @toadmeister. If some of them didn't like me, they were quite entitled to say so. What's objectionable is the ridiculous idea that my presence was 'offensive' or some such and by implication should have been prevented. https://t.co/9pq08o9gar — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) June 17, 2020

The memes are already pouring in.

Hitchens was also recently celebrated for standing up as a huge crowd of BLM demonstrators kneeled during a protest against the Cecil Rhodes statue.

Hundreds of people took a knee on Oxford High St for 8 mins 46 secs. Everyone except Peter Hitchens 😒 #RhodesMustFall pic.twitter.com/qYulcpvXiZ — Rabyah Khan (@Rabyah_Khan) June 9, 2020

@ClarkeMicah Mr Hitchens, my brother made this picture of you. He's called it 'Triumph of the Will'. Would you like a copy? pic.twitter.com/upIxIBsI94 — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) June 12, 2020

