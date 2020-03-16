Video: Piers Morgan Blasts Stupidity Of British People Still Going To Concerts, Marathons

Outspoken host Piers Morgan slammed the British public and its government this morning for not taking seriously enough the coronavirus pandemic.

As the rest of Europe locks down and closes borders, people in Britain are still going to rock concerts and taking part in marathons.

“People are not socially distancing because they’ve been told not to,” Morgan said, urging that “most people are running around at the moment totally oblivious to the threat of this.”

“In Ireland they’ve had to shut every pub in the country because so many people were out boozing as if nothing was happening.” he added.

“What the hell are you doing going to pop concerts taking part in half marathons?” the host blasted.

“The rest of the world is in virtual lockdown and were doing this, it is nonsense utter nonsense.” Morgan stressed.

Morgan was specifically referring to 5000 people cramming together into Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena to watch rock group The Stereophonics:

Those in attendance at the event, as well as the band themsleves were panned by critics on Twitter for jeopardising the health of others:

How many extra cases of Coronavirus will result from that? — Malcolm Walker #FBPE (@NantwichMalcolm) March 16, 2020

Please reconsider being a fan of or giving any money to musicians who think their bank account is more important than people's lives. And never complain about 'cancel culture' ever again. Stereophonics are 🚮 #coronavirus https://t.co/NEnjuzyxQl — Rick Buitenman (@rickmb) March 16, 2020

I live in Bologna, Italy. The entire country has been on lockdown for a week now and people are still dropping like flies. Another week incubating and it will be even more. The government must ban gatherings like this. They are a Coronavirus Petri dish. It is truly frightening — Yummy Italy (@TrueYummyItaly) March 16, 2020

Congratulations, you're now responsible for killing thousands and infecting thousands more with the Coronavirus with your disgusting greed. — Michael McManus (@MikeMcManus01) March 16, 2020

Large crowd + Corona virus = death for some. The show must go on is inexcusable during a #pandemic — Bernie Babe Not Bro (@atndixon) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in the cities of Bath, and Liverpool, thousands turned out for marathons:

The British government STILL has not advised against mass gatherings despite virtually every other government in the world having done so.

Flights are also still arriving from mainland Europe, in particular Spain and Italy despite the fact that those countries are in lockdown and are experiencing deaths practically every five minutes from coronavirus. Yesterday almost 400 people in Italy died, bring the total death toll close to 2000.

Flights from Spain & Italy, two hardest hit countries in Europe, still landing in UK. No checks. Passengers allowed straight in. Madness. Close the damn border. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 15, 2020

“Give me your coronavirus.” pic.twitter.com/HxwRWg6tWD — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 16, 2020

Mexico is going ahead with the Vive Latino festival. More than 70,000 tickets have been sold. pic.twitter.com/71AQApT3zB — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 16, 2020

