Video: Plane Makes Epic Emergency Landing Amid Freeway Traffic

Motorists traveling down one of California’s busiest freeways got a shock when a single-engine plane was forced to touch down in an emergency amid all the traffic.

El Cajon’s Interstate 8 became a makeshift runway for the pilot of the stricken plane, which managed to make an incredible safe landing just before midday on Friday.

According to NBC 7 San Diego, the incident was sparked by an engine failure during a flight lesson. Remarkably, the flight instructor held his nerve to place the plane between vehicles traveling westbound on the busy highway.

#breakingnews the guy in black is the #herooftheday. He's the #instructor who landed the plane. Again, not a scratch on the plane and no one was hurt! Just a bit of traffic on the 8 and Mollison exit is shut down where plane came to stop.@fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/k48J4IHann — Fox 5 Sharon Chen (@sharonchenfox5) October 19, 2018

The moment the bizarre incident unfolded was caught on video by Keri Decker. She was on a routine trip to the dentist when she said the plane came into sight in her rear-view mirror.

“Going to the dentist and this just happened in front of us on the 8 freeway. Major props to these two dudes for landing without any problems,” Decker posted on social media.

Nobody was injured in the landing, reported ABC 7 News, but lanes on the thoroughfare had to be closed while the aircraft was removed from the scene. The man who landed the aircraft has been labeled a local hero for managing to safely touch down while avoiding power lines and moving traffic.