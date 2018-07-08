Video: Police Arrest Violent Anti-ICE Rioters

Atlanta police have released body cam video of protestors from a Fourth of July march against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The march was scheduled to start at Woodruff Park and then end at Centennial Olympic Park.

But police say things quickly escalated.

That’s when they stepped in.

The department told FOX 5 News that protestors kicked patrol cars and through items at the vehicles.

“After repeatedly ignoring officers’ repeated requests to stay on the sidewalk during their protest, these individuals chose to become violent and scuffle with and obstruct officers attempting to make arrests,” a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

