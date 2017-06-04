Video: Police barge into a pub near London Bridge

Video shows police officers barging into a pub near London Bridge and shouting at customers to get down and hide under tables, as reports of possible acts of terrorism are happening around London.

Warning: foul language is used in the video by a bystander.

It has been reported that five men mowed down up to 20 people with a white van on London Bridge before getting out of the vehicle near Borough Market and stabbing several people in bars and restaurants, including one man who was reportedly stabbed five times in the chest.

The video, posted to Twitter, shows a commotion as people walk back and forth inside the bar, believed to be Katzenjammers on Southwark Street, near where the attacks where happening.

Police can be heard shouting for people to get down, and customers begin to crowd underneath tables and benches.

Officers are then seen, motioning for people to stay down as they continue shouting and walk around the bar.

The five men who drove the van onto London Bridge and randomly stabbed multiple people near Borough Market shouted ‘this is for Allah’.

They have reportedly killed six people and left at least 48 more injured in their horrific rampage around the two locations in central London.

