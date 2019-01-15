VIDEO: Police Respond To Illegal Aliens Camping At Nancy Pelosi’s House

Laura Loomer hired illegal aliens to raise a tent on Nancy Pelosi’s property Monday.

Watch as police confront the workers despite Nancy’s call to welcome all illegals into America.

The footage serves as an example of how truly hypocritical the Democrats have become.


Will Johnson and Laura Loomer have arrived with illegal immigrant workers to confront Nancy Pelosi after Nancy called walls “immoral.” Watch these patriots confront the police for simply taking Nancy up on her invitation for illegals to be allowed in.

Infowars Mirror Version:

Brighteon Version:


