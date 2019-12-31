Video: Pope Francis Slaps Woman's Hand During Christmas Jubilee

Footage shows Pope Francis slapping a woman’s hand in response to her grabbing his hand and yanking him toward her.

This evening after visiting the Nativity scene in St. Peter's Square, Pope Francis loses his cool after being grabbed by a pilgrim who wouldn't let go of his hand. The Pope repeated slapped her hand and told her to let go of him. pic.twitter.com/6Qrgh8aZKz — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) December 31, 2019

Making an appearance at the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday, 83-year-old Pope Francis was greeted by thousands of tourists and Romans.

When the woman tugged at the Pope, he struck her hand twice in an attempt to free his own hand and scowled as he walked away.

It’s not clear what the woman was saying as she tugged Pope Francis toward her.

