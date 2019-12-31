Video: Pope Francis Slaps Woman's Hand During Christmas Jubilee

Footage shows Pope Francis slapping a woman’s hand in response to her grabbing his hand and yanking him toward her.

Making an appearance at the Nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square on Tuesday, 83-year-old Pope Francis was greeted by thousands of tourists and Romans.

When the woman tugged at the Pope, he struck her hand twice in an attempt to free his own hand and scowled as he walked away.

It’s not clear what the woman was saying as she tugged Pope Francis toward her.

