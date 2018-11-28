Portland: Capital of Antifa, degeneracy and depression.
Gosh darn it…. I think we have ourselves a sh*thole.
Portland is the most self-loathing city in America and also where the highest concentration of Antifa members live.
This is not a coincidence.
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.