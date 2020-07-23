Video: Portland Rioters Set Comrade On Fire

During Wednesday night’s Portland, Oregon riots, one of the communist agitators was accidentally set on fire by one of their own comrades.

The scene took place outside Portland’s federal courthouse, a building the rioters have been targeting for weeks.

While the violent extremists attempted to set the structure on fire, a poorly thrown molotov cocktail fell short of its mark and struck a black bloc individual.

Bystanders were able to help put out the fire on the person’s back, arms and legs.

Rioters outside the Portland federal courthouse accidentally set their comrade on fire with a flammable device. #antifa #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/PLQbumM7fT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 23, 2020

Federal agents working for The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are currently battling the group of Portland anarchists and communists on a nightly basis as the rioting has yet to slow down or cease.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get up to 60% off on our hottest products today!