Alex Jones presents President Trump’s weekly address, this week, honoring Martin Luther King Jr.


Related Articles

MSNBC Embarrassed By Fake News On Trump's Mental Health

MSNBC Embarrassed By Fake News On Trump’s Mental Health

Special Reports
Comments
Political Prisoner Fights Medical Tyranny

Political Prisoner Fights Medical Tyranny

Special Reports
Comments

What’s Up With Sessions?

Special Reports
Comments

Elon Musk & Other Patriots Working With Deep State Good Guys To SAVE Western Culture

Special Reports
Comments

Special Report: Everyone Thinks Hawaiian Alert Was False Flag

Special Reports
Comments

Comments