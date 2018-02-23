Vice News interviewed students and staff at a New Mexico private school who work with local law enforcement to train for an active shooter situation.

New Life Baptist Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico is led by pastor and former police officer Larry Allen and his wife Lillie.

The school is receiving attention following the Parkland, Florida shooting that has reignited the debate over school safety.

Every student from kindergarten through 12th grade undergoes active shooter training and select upperclassmen, called Pastor’s Warriors, go through tactical training.

Also, five of the school’s twenty teachers are armed, but nobody knows who carries and who doesn’t.

Pastor Allen says, “We try to tell our kids, okay if you’re gonna die you may as well die fighting.”