Video: Pro-BLM Medical Workers Silent When Black Man Asks if Unborn Black Lives Matter

A black man put BLM protesters’ hypocrisy on full display when he asked if black lives matter in the womb.

In footage going viral on social media, the man trips up medical workers protesting outside a hospital in support of “black lives” when he brings up the issue of abortion.

This needs to go viral Black man asks medical workers if black lives matter They all yell Yes Then he asks if black lives matter in the womb Check out their reaction…

“Do all black lives matter, or just some black lives?” the man asks, to which the crowd of medical workers reply in unison, “All black lives matter.”

“The black lives killed by black men matter, right?” the man asks.

“Yes,” the crowd says hesitantly.

The man next follows up asking, “The black babies killed in the abortion clinics matter, right?”

This time the crowd is deathly silent.

“Thought so,” the man says, evidently expecting the uncomfortable silence.

The man went viral on social media for highlighting how the left ignores abortion, which some pro-life groups say claims the lives of 1,000 black babies every day.

“This man won the internet today!” one man commented on Twitter.

Others got a laugh at the expense of a medical worker in the video who takes a knee waiting for her viral moment, only to go back amongst the crowd immediately following the abortion question.

