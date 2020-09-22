Video: Professor Lectures Students Not To Vote For 'Dictator' Trump

A Suffolk County Community College (SCCC) Professor was apparently caught on video lecturing students that they should not vote for President Trump in November, claiming that he is taking away fundamental rights and turning America into a “dictatorship type situation”. The College has not fired the professor, only ‘reassigning’ her until an investigation is concluded.

It is claimed that Women Studies lecturer Janet Gulla was secretly filmed by a student ordering the class to “look into their heart” and not vote for Trump.

“For four years because that’s what people say, ‘Give him a chance, give him a chance’ Well he’s had four freaking years of a chance and he’s done a crap job and he’s really ruining our country,” the voice on the recording, apparently Gulla’s, is heard saying.

“If any of you do think Trump, you know is a good person, I beg you to not only go into your heart’s center and think about this a little more,” Gulla continues.

“Pull up all the stuff that he’s been doing to our country. Taking away so many of our rights, trying to turn this into more of a you know, dictatorship type of situation,” the Professor adds.

This professor Janet Gulla at Suffolk community college has not been fired still. They "reassigned" her. If you live there, it’s worth an email or call to let them know this political indoctrination has no place in schools, especially funded by your tax $. pic.twitter.com/tlZyB8mCMZ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 14, 2020

The recording emerged on Facebook last week, reportedly posted by the father of the student who recorded it.

The poster wrote “This was my daughter’s humanities teacher on the second day of class at Suffolk community college!!!! This is complete bull**** and not what we are paying to send our kids to school for!!! Professor Janet Gulla you have no business telling these kids who to vote for and we will be calling the school tomorrow!!! You should be terminated on the spot!!!”

SCCC Director of Communications Drew Biondo told reporters that an investigation is underway and that Gulla has been reassigned.

In a statement, Biondo noted that “Suffolk County Community College encourages any open and diverse discussion and exchange of ideas. The College does not, however, condone electioneering by faculty in the classroom.”



