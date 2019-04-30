Video: 'Psycho' Joe Scarborough Compares Trump To ISIS

MSNBC and CNN respectively compared President Trump to international terrorists Monday, with both networks declaring that Trump’s rhetoric has inspired terror attacks.

Joe Scarborough and his guests decided that Trump is to blame for the shooting this past weekend at a California synagogue directly, and even compared Trump to ISIS.

“A spate of shootings during the Trump administration, inspired white nationalists,” Scarborough urged, with Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire adding “And yes, there has certainly been speculation and condemnation of this president for not doing enough to condemn these sort of movements, to not do enough to condemn anti-Semitic – the rise of anti-Semitism or white nationalism.”

Scarborough also insisted that the Justice Department under Trump was in favor of allowing accused domestic terrorist Christopher Hasson to be set free ahead of an upcoming trial.

“And the Trump administration’s doing nothing about it. You look at the former coast guard member who had a kill list of media members, but also the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi…. And Donald Trump and Attorney General Barr and the Trump Justice Department let him walk.” Scarborough claimed, despite the fact that the DoJ has been trying to keep Hasson in prison.

MSNBC contributor Clint Watts then chimed in, suggesting that “If you took a lot of the statements by politicians right now in this country and you compare them to what Al Qaeda or ISIS clerics said that inspired attacks around the world over the last decade, they would look remarkably similar. This is incitement to violence in many cases. ”

Remarkable.

Scarborough rounded off the segment by talking to Trump directly, saying “We are so far beyond dog whistles here, Donald. We are so far beyond dog whistles. The blood, the blood that is spilled, is on your hands. From white nationalists, from people who listen to that sort of rhetoric, any violence to journalists.”

“You are just inciting violence. It’s just – it’s just obvious….We are calling it out now. You are unfit to the be President of the United States.” Scarborough proclaimed.

Meanwhile, over at CNN, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin declared that Trump’s rhetoric is akin to a “permission slip” for terrorists to carry out attacks.

“Had there been someone from the Middle East involved in this, someone with a green card involved in this, can you imagine the alerts that would have come out from the White House about the threats of terrorism to the United States?” he said.

“Yet this president does just the opposite. With a wink and a nod he says to these nationalists and supremacists, ‘I know they are just trying to protect the statue of Robert E. Lee,'” Durbin charged.

“Why do these people feel they have license to attack synagogues, to attack Sikh temples, to attack churches across the United States. This has really been fomented because of rhetoric we hear from the White House.” Durbin added.