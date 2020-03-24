Video: Putin Dons Hazmat to Visit Coronavirus Patients

Russian president Vladimir Putin visited coronavirus patients at a hospital in Moscow Tuesday, donning a hazmat suit before entering the “high risk” location.

Footage from Russian media RT shows hospital workers helping Putin suit up in the protective gear, complete with gloves, protective boots, and a ventilator before entering a hospital in the Kommunarka region of Moscow.

“Let’s see your work,” the president reportedly stated before going in.

He also praised hospital workers saying they “know what to do, how to do it, have everything they need and can effectively use existing equipment.”

So far, Russia appears to have been able to control the spread of the virus after closing its border to China in late January, and imposing stricter border controls in recent days.

“As of March 24, Russia had recorded 495 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and no deaths,” reports RT.

Time will tell if the Russian president’s confidence will inspire U.S. President Donald Trump to make a similar hospital visit.

