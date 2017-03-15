Donald Trump in ‘successful businessman who pays fair amount of tax’ shocker!

We haven’t seen a news media fail this epic since Geraldo Rivera opened Al Capone’s empty vault.

Trump told us we’d get tired of winning. Nope. Hasn’t happened yet.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


