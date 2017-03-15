Donald Trump in ‘successful businessman who pays fair amount of tax’ shocker!
We haven’t seen a news media fail this epic since Geraldo Rivera opened Al Capone’s empty vault.
Trump told us we’d get tired of winning. Nope. Hasn’t happened yet.
Share this video! https://youtu.be/67fyu4lE2XE
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71
*********************
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.