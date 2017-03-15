Donald Trump in ‘successful businessman who pays fair amount of tax’ shocker!

We haven’t seen a news media fail this epic since Geraldo Rivera opened Al Capone’s empty vault.

Trump told us we’d get tired of winning. Nope. Hasn’t happened yet.

