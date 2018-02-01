Video: Rand Paul Drops Truth Bomb On Colbert

Senator Rand Paul educated Stephen Colbert about a huge problem with the FBI’s Russia investigation Wednesday night, reminding the host that the intelligence agencies can monitor anyone’s private communications, including those involved with the investigation itself.

Colbert asked Paul if he thinks the FISA memo, which is said to detail FBI manipulation of a federal surveillance court in order to spy on President Trump’s campaign officials, should be released to the public.

Paul detailed some uncomfortable truths as part of his answer:

“I’m concerned. My biggest concern is over something that Madison said at the beginning of our country, he said that ‘men are not angels’ and that’s why we need more oversight of government,” Paul told Colbert.

“Our intelligence community has the authority to listen to every phone call. Everyone’s phone calls could be listened to if they wanted to. Everyone in your e-mails can be tracked.” the Senator warned.

Paul added that he is concerned about ‘bias’ within the Justice Department and the FBI, and that there needs to be “a judge and a warrant” as an appropriate check and balance.

“I think because men are not angels and women aren’t either, that there can be bias that are into the intelligence community, so we have to be very, very careful that someone gives them a check and balance and that check and a balance should be a judge and a warrant against, you know, I fought with this collection of FISA data that we should go to a judge to get to that,” Paul stated.

The Senator expressed concern that the Russia investigation precipitated the indictment of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, even though it had nothing to do with alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

“I’m concerned that we give too much power to a prosecutor who was supposed to be going after Russian collusion,” Paul urged.

“So far he’s gotten somewhat over. He recorded General Flynn and then got him to say something inconsistent with what was recorded on the phone call,” the Senator continued.

“Think about it from a personal perspective, if I have a thousand phone calls of Stephen Colbert, what I could learn? And then I can interview you, and if you say anything inconsistent with what you said on your private phone calls, I could put you in jail.” Paul explained.

Rand Paul once again proved that he is a consistent voice of reason when it comes to surveillance overreach and the misdeeds of the intelligence community.