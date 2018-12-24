Video: Rand Paul "Very Proud" Of President Trump For Bringing Troops Home

In interviews over the weekend, Senator Rand Paul declared support for President Trump’s decision to pull troops out of Syria, saying that he is “very proud” of Trump and supports further pullouts from the Middle East.

“I’m very proud of the President. This is exactly what he promised. And I think the people agree with him, actually,” Paul said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think people believe that we’ve been at war too long and in too many places. And that we do need to turn attention to problems we have at home here,” Paul added.

“We have a lot of problems in our country and I think people are tired of spending. You know, we spent several trillion dollars on these wars everywhere and I think the President promised that he’d be different,” Paul further noted.

Paul’s words were lauded by Trump himself, who thanked the Senator for the support:

Thanks @RandPaul “I am very proud of the President. This is exactly what he promised, and I think the people agree with him. We’ve been at war too long and in too many places…spent several trillion dollars on these wars everywhere. He’s different…that’s why he got elected.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

“It should not be the job of America to replace regimes around the world. This is what President Trump recognized in Iraq, that it was the biggest foreign policy disaster of the last several decades, and he’s right…The generals still don’t get the mistake.” @RandPaul — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

“It should not be the job of America to be replacing regimes around the world,” the Senator urged, adding that “This is what President Trump recognized in Iraq—that that was the biggest foreign policy disaster of the last several decades, and he’s right.”

Paul’s father former Congressman Ron Paul also expressed support for Trump’s decision.

“I don’t see it as a political event as much as he had good defense. He campaigned on it. He said it was a bad war. He wanted to get out,” Ron Paul said Saturday on CNN.

“I think he’s doing great. I think it’s fantastic that he’s doing it.” the elder Paul added: