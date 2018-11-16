Video: Rand Paul Warns Of Censorship Of Conservatives By Big Tech

In an interview with CNN, of all places, Senator Rand Paul warned that there is a concerted effort by big tech, in particular Facebook, to censor conservative viewpoints, and it will lead to their downfall.

“I think if it gets so bad that they don’t allow conservative viewpoints on Facebook, I think you will get to a point where people will leave in droves,” Paul told CNN Thursday.

“So Facebook, if they want to keep making money, are going to have to convince conservatives that they’re not the enemy.” Paul urged.

Paul noted that while it is not in the nature of conservatives to push for regulation of private companies, big tech has justifiably become an exception to that rule.

“It’s a privately owned company,” Paul said, adding “Most times, conservatives, we don’t want to over-regulate private businesses.

“But they do have sort of a monopoly on this sort of social exchange in speech,” he added.

“[W]hat I’ve been saying for a while is that we need to look at the barriers to entry that government might be creating,” Paul continued.

“Not the government starting other companies but the government getting out … to allow competition with Facebook.” the Senator added.

Paul’s comments come in the wake of revelations that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer ordered the ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner, to back off of investigating Facebook with regarding to Russian interference in US elections.

A Senate source further commented that Schumer is concerned that Facebook may “bow to pressure from the right wing, who opposed Facebook’s purging of fake accounts and bots.”

Schumer reportedly told Warner that he should cooperate with Facebook rather than scrutinize its activity.

