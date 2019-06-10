Video: Reporters Thrown Out After Covering Potential Ebola Carriers In Texas

Border Patrol is worried as Africans are fleeing Ebola-stricken areas to come to the U.S. by the thousands.

Given that Ebola is difficult to detect, why is nobody stopping these people from entering the country?

This is clearly a full-fledged crisis considering the severity of the disease, but there is currently a mainstream media blackout on this massive story.

Infowars’ Owen Shroyer reports live as illegal immigrants from Congo and other countries are dropped in San Antonio, Texas off via bus.

The Infowars crew was also forcibly kicked out of a city building.

Also, watch the aftermath of a waitress throwing chopsticks at an Infowars cameraman while Shroyer and crew were attempting to cover the Ebola crisis.

Stream 2:

Stream 1:


The Truth About the NY Times Hit Piece

Helicopter Crash-Lands on Roof of Midtown Manhattan High-Rise, 1 Dead: NYPD, Senior City Officials

Infowars Settles Pepe the Frog Lawsuit, Pays Tiny Settlement to Creator Matt Furie

Bill Maher: ‘We’re All Politically Incorrect in Private’

YouTube Deletes Historical Archive Channel For Promoting ‘Hate’

