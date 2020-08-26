VIDEO: Rioter Repeatedly Says ‘Shoot Me N**ga,’ Gets Shot in the Head Moments Later

Video footage appears to show the Black Lives Matter rioter who was shot in the head at a parking lot lot altercation at a car store that was being looted during the the Kenosha riots taunting a group of armed men with the demand, “Shoot me n**ga!”

Towards the end of the video below, a short bald man in a red shirt and blue shorts with red facial hair and green ear piercings can be seen shouting, “Don’t point no motherf**king gun at me homie… f**k you and everything you got. Shoot me n**ga! Shoot me n**ga!”

Rioters are getting into confrontations with armed citizens who are out here to prevent looting and destruction to businesses. pic.twitter.com/f65YkP24kG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 26, 2020

Moments later, the bald man in the red shirt was shot in the parking lot, as multiple rounds were fired off. The location of the injury appeared to be the man’s head.

Looters screamed “call the police” and attempted to use the man’s shirt as a tourniquet around the head wound.

BREAKING: RIOTER HAS BEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD pic.twitter.com/l1NYqUYpD3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 26, 2020



Night 3 of the Kenosha Riots turned deadly as armed citizens defended private property from vandals and looters. Thank the brave reporters who gathered this footage. VIDEOS FROM @Julio_Rosas11 @ElijahSchaffer @livesmattershow @louriealex (Insta) @BGOnTheScene @FromKalen

A man holding a rifle who appeared to be the shooter fled the scene as members of the crowd screamed “Get outta here” and “get that motherf**ker.”

The shooter was then chased down the street, where another altercation ensued as reported on earlier by National File: It appears that after the first man was shot, a group of rioters attempted to chase the shooter, which may have led to the second man’s arm injury. Footage captured by Town Hall’s Julio Rosas shows “multiple gunshots” fired “after people chased a guy with the rifle,” who some are saying is the same shooter. “He fired his gun at a guy who jumped on top of him,” reported Rosas. More clear video from <span class=”css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0x r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0″>Brendan Gutenschwager appears to show the same man be tackled to the ground, shoot one of his pursuers in the gut, then shoot another in the arm. </span> Schaffer noted that some rioters did not seem perturbed by the violence, and it continued within seconds of the dramatic shooting. “Within 60 seconds of the shooting rioters were attempting to light an SUV on fire at a car shop that was operated ironically by one of the rioters,” wrote Schaffer. As Schaffer approached, he says “multiple rioters were” in the process of “destroying a silver sedan using metal bats.” Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss happened to be at the scene when the shooting happened, and rushed to help one of the injured men, using his shirt to attempt to stop the bleeding. Civil unrest continues to develop in Kenosha after an officer involved shooting of a man who reached for his vehicle while resisting arrest.

