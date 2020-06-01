Video: Rioters Burn Property of Homeless People in Austin

Footage out of Austin, Texas shows rioters burning property belonging to homeless people on the street.

One clip shows Antifa extremists dragging road signs, traffic cones and a mattress belonging to a homeless person into the middle of the street as they build a pyre to set ablaze.

Another clip shows rioters setting fire to another homeless veteran’s mattress before they cheer and celebrate. Rioters take selfies in front of the homeless man’s mattress as he attempts to extinguish the flames.

People are trying to blame the destruction of the homeless people's property on Infowars. Here are multiple angles of rioters stealing from and burning the property of the homeless throughout the night and starting fires near their camps. pic.twitter.com/7LnnS7GvBL — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 1, 2020

The incidents occurred near I-35 as rioters attempted to drag people out of their cars and beat them.

Leftists subsequently tried to blame an Infowars film crew for targeting the homeless despite video footage clearly showing Antifa rioters were responsible.

Over the last few days, the media has tried to contrive a narrative that “white nationalists” are responsible for the violent riots, despite there being literally no evidence that this is the case.

As we highlighted earlier, George Floyd’s brother condemned the violent riots, asserting, “If his own family and blood are not doing it, then why are you?”

