Video: Riots Turn Violent In Paris As Yellow Vests Demand Macron Resign

Yellow Vest protesters resumed rallies across France for the eighth straight week, demonstrating against French President Emmanuel Macron’s globalist policies.

Tear gas and batons were used against the protesters during clashes with police on Saturday, with hundreds reportedly injured.

The protesters attempted to march on the National Assembly, but were blocked by police.

VIDEO: #YellowVest protesters in Paris gather at the stock exchange where they demand the resignation of French president Emmanuel Macron#GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/spV2xmWn7b — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 5, 2019

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux accused those still protesting as “agitators who want insurrection and, basically, to overthrow the government.”

VIDEO: "Yellow vest" protesters gather on the Champs-Elysées in Paris for the first time this year#GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/Xy9yr1NqXV — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 5, 2019

Far Right 'Yellow Vest' protesters setting off smoke bombs outside Downing Street. Arrests starting to happen. Things are getting serious. pic.twitter.com/qFhyuIyhjH — Mike Stuchbery💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) January 5, 2019

The Yellow Vest protests, which began in November, have been calling for Macron to step down despite being offered a range of concessions by him, including scrapping gas tax hikes.

Clashes in #Paris as '#YellowVest' protests continue for the eighth week in a row LIVE NOW: https://t.co/V0VmhUhTk6 pic.twitter.com/bbqUMy3ine — Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 5, 2019