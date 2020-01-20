Video: Robert De Niro Launches Rant About Trump’s ‘Blatant Abuse of Power’ at SAG-AFTRA Awards

Actor Robert De Niro took aim at President Donald Trump while accepting his lifetime achievement award at the SAG-AFTRA Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

But the vehemently anti-Trump star was in a relatively restrained mood, stopping short of calling out the president by name.

“There’s right and there’s wrong, and there’s commonsense and there’s abuse of power,” Robert De Niro said in his politically charged speech.

“As a citizen, I have as much right as anybody — an actor, an athlete, a musician, anybody else — to voice my opinion,” the actor continued. “And if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m gonna use it whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”

The Irishman star added: “And that’s all I’m gonna say about that tonight.”

