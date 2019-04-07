Video: 'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Creepy Joe Biden's Inappropriate Touching

“Saturday Night Live” took aim at allegations of inappropriate touching against former Vice President Joe Biden in its latest episode.

Former cast member Jason Sudeikis returned to play the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in a sensitivity training session in the show’s cold open.

“I’m a hugger, I’m a kisser and I’m a little bit of a sniffer,” Sudeikis says. “The last thing I ever want to do is offend anyone.”

He then pulls Kate McKinnon, playing a consultant, close.

“Ideally, when you meet a female stranger for the first time, there would be no kisses or hugs of any kind,” she said.

“But that’s a human connection. That’s my whole thing,” he responds.

