Video: 'Saturday Night Live' Mocks Democrats' 'Boring' Impeachment Hearings

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” mocked the boring and uneventful nature of the Democrats’ ongoing impeachment hearings, opting to boost the drama by presenting it as a soap opera.

The cast portrayed the main actors in the hearings like House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), John Hamm as Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, and even Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“I don’t just kiss and tell,” Hamm’s Taylor declared. “I kiss and tell and I take notes.”

By the time portrayals of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and anti-Trump lawyer Michael Avenatti were introduced, the sketch had already descended into chaos.

The impeachment hearings drew in less of an audience than the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and Robert Mueller’s testimony, indicating that the American public has lost interest in the Democrats’ relentless campaign to overthrow President Trump.

In fact, NBC News lamented that the impeachment hearings lacked the “pizzazz” necessary to “capture public attention.”

Analysis: The first two witnesses called Wednesday testified to President Trump's scheme, but lacked the pizzazz necessary to capture public attention. https://t.co/1UfkaeZ3I4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019

