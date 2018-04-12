Video: Saudi Arabia Intercepts Three Missiles Over Riyadh, Explosions Rock Capital

Image Credits: Daniel Garcia, Flickr.

The missile attack is being blamed on Iran-backed anti-western Islamists known as the Houthis, based in neighboring Yemen.

Saudi air defenses were reported as having intercepted three missiles flying over the capital Riyadh and the southern cities of Jizan and Najran.

Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya TV confirmed Saudi Arabia had been forced to intercept the weapons as it headed towards the southern city of Jizan.

