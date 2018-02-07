Video: Scarborough Admits Most Americans Agree With Trump On Immigration

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough admitted on Wednesday that most Americans agree with President Donald Trump’s views on immigration, and said Americans have rejected the views of the mainstream media and political elite.

“Lot of people in the media may not like it. I talk about this massive disconnect between where Americans are on immigration and where the media is on immigration, where elites are on immigration,” Scarborough said Wednesday on “Morning Joe.” “Most Americans agree with Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s view of immigration.”

