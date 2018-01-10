Video: Scarborough Admits There Is No 'Objective Evidence' For Trump Mental Claims

After months of claiming on live broadcasts that President Trump is likely mentally unstable and ill, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough brazenly admitted that there is no actual evidence for the claims whatsoever.

Ironically, Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski were attempting to once again label Trump as mentally ill during a segment suggesting that mental health screenings should be mandatory for all presidential candidates.

Their guest Jeff Greenfield, playing devil’s advocate, stated that “attempting to assess an emotional or mental state of a president” could be “very dicey” owing to the fact that those doing the screenings might be “bringing their own political values into it.”

Greenfield’s comment prompted Scarborough to make the brazen admission as regards Trump’s health, stating “You have to have […] objective evidence, the sort of objective evidence that we do not have and most likely will not have.”

Despite the admission, the Morning Joe hosts went on to suggest that Trump has dementia anyway during a different segment about Michael Wolff’s gossip book.

Scarborough pointed to Trump’s open-press immigration meeting with bipartisan lawmakers Tuesday, and noted “The reason he did this was obvious. He wanted to disprove Michael Wolff’s book. He wanted to prove that he was in complete control of his mental facilities and actually what he did was show that he wasn’t.”

“He couldn’t keep up with where he was,” Scarborough stated, adding “He would amble over and say what Democrats wanted to hear, ‘yes, I’m with you, we should do this out of love.’ And then Kevin McCarthy would figuratively grab him by the shoulder and say ‘grandpa, come over here, pawpaw, sit down here, don’t hurt yourself, this is what you really believe.’”

“Then pawpaw would say, ‘okay this is what I really believe.’ But grandpa kept kind of wandering back and forth and he had to be reminded time and time again what he believed.” Scarborough said, suggesting Trump was mentally incapable of understanding what was happening during the meeting.

The media talking point of Trump’s mental capacities has been so relentless that it has prompted the American Psychiatric Association to issue a statement warning of the dangers of “arm-chair psychiatry”.

“We at the APA call for an end to psychiatrists providing professional opinions in the media about public figures whom they have not examined, whether it be on cable news appearances, books, or in social media,” the group wrote, adding “Arm-chair psychiatry or the use of psychiatry as a political tool is the misuse of psychiatry and is unacceptable and unethical.”

“A proper psychiatric evaluation requires more than a review of television appearances, tweets and public comments,” the group added, further noting that “Psychiatrists are medical doctors; evaluating mental illness is no less thorough than diagnosing diabetes or heart disease. The standards in our profession require review of medical and psychiatric history and records and a complete examination of mental status.”