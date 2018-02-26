Video: School Shooting Survivor Slams ‘Virtue-Signaling’ Sheriff

A survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting has slammed Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel for using media appearances for displays of “virtue-signaling against the NRA.”

Kyle Kashuv appeared on Fox News Sunday and did not hold back when it came to describing the Sheriff’s actions:

.@KyleKashuv, Florida school shooting survivor: "On the @CNN town hall, we had the sheriff who was virtue-signaling against the @NRA and against guns when he didn't even act properly. The armed officer outside… let my classmates die when he stood outside and waited." pic.twitter.com/3ApK6wO3OU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2018

“On the CNN town hall, we had the sheriff who was virtue-signaling against the NRA and against guns when he didn’t even act properly,” Kashuv told viewers.

“I think he absolutely needs to resign after what happened here.” Kashuv continued.

“He failed to act on so many different levels and him himself, he’s responsible for this massive failure,”the student added.

“This could have been easily stopped both by the FBI and the sheriff’s department had they acted.” Kashuv urged.

The student also clarified that while he and his fellow survivors may have differing opinions on gun laws, there is no animosity.

The Sheriff has doubled down on comments he made at the weekend suggesting he had displayed “amazing leadership” following the tragedy.

Speaking on NBC News, Israel declared”I don’t think there’s a man or woman in this county who can keep Broward County safer than I can.”

“I’m proud to be the Sheriff, and I plan to continue on being the Sheriff,” he added.

It emerged last week that sheriff’s deputies did not immediately enter into the school while the shooter was on a rampage.

A number of deputies and the school’s resource officer are said to have hidden outside the building while students and teachers were being massacred.

The Sheriff also absolved himself of any blame regarding these failures, saying that it was “not my responsibility”.