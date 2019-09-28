Video: Senator Blumenthal Fantasizes About Trump Choking To Death In Fox News Appearance

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) claimed that the Ukraine phone call President Trump had with its president Volodymyr Zelensky would take him out, saying he would “choke on this supposed nothing burger.”

In response to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) assessment that the phone call – the transcript of which was released by the Trump administration earlier this week – was simply a big fat “nothing burger,” Blumenthal took the analogy to a malicious place.

“Donald Trump is going to choke on this supposed nothing burger,” Blumenthal told Fox News Thursday. “He will go down with this supposed nothing burger in his throat because what it shows is repeated, concerted, premeditated criminal conduct.”

What a measured and classy take by a U.S. senator.

The Democrats have ramped up their rancorous rhetoric against Trump since the media-driven Ukraine debacle ramped up following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Trump on Saturday hit back at the “Do Nothing” Democrats’ frenzied calls for impeachment, singling out the leadership like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the party’s de facto leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.).

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!” he tweeted.

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

The president followed up with a video message assuring the American people he would not stop fighting for them.

They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Trump has declared that we are at “war” with the Deep State as they attempt to oust the President at every turn.