Video: Shirtless Portland Protester Tries to Charge Police, Gets Drenched in Pepper Spray

Image Credits: Video Screenshot.

A video out of Portland shows a shirtless man attempting to charge at police before being drenched twice with pepper spray.

The man was apparently upset about cops arresting his girlfriend.

At first he walks away from riot police but returns with a vengeance while removing his shirt.

The man is screaming something about wanted to kill police if they touch his girlfriend, but he is met with a deluge of pepper spray.

He then takes the odd decision to try to charge at cops yet again but is soaked with pepper spray for a second time.

The man is then hit with what appears to be a rubber bullet as he falls to the ground.

As the man and his friend try to run away, they are both chased down by police, tackled and arrested.

They´re not sending their brightest.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Prosecutors Working For Kamala-Mentored DA Committed "Substantial Abuses" During Smollett Investigation

Prosecutors Working For Kamala-Mentored DA Committed “Substantial Abuses” During Smollett Investigation

U.S. News
Comments
New Trump Ad Questions Biden's Mental Faculties With Sad 'Before & After' Clips

New Trump Ad Questions Biden’s Mental Faculties With Sad ‘Before & After’ Clips

U.S. News
Comments

Virginia Democrat Louise Lucas, NAACP Leadership Charged With Felonies For Organizing BLM Attack on Confederate Monument

U.S. News
comments

Air Force One Nearly Hit by Drone Over DC

U.S. News
comments

Why I Decided to Withdraw the Appeal of my Unjust Conviction in the Mueller Witch Hunt

U.S. News
comments

Comments