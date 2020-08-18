Video: Shirtless Portland Protester Tries to Charge Police, Gets Drenched in Pepper Spray

A video out of Portland shows a shirtless man attempting to charge at police before being drenched twice with pepper spray.

The man was apparently upset about cops arresting his girlfriend.

At first he walks away from riot police but returns with a vengeance while removing his shirt.

The man is screaming something about wanted to kill police if they touch his girlfriend, but he is met with a deluge of pepper spray.

He then takes the odd decision to try to charge at cops yet again but is soaked with pepper spray for a second time.

The man is then hit with what appears to be a rubber bullet as he falls to the ground.

As the man and his friend try to run away, they are both chased down by police, tackled and arrested.

They´re not sending their brightest.

