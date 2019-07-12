VIDEO: Shouting match in White House Rose Garden between Seb Gorka, Playboy reporter

Things got heated between an attendee of the White House Social Media Summit and a reporter for Playboy moments after President Trump departed the Rose Garden on Thursday.

Watch:

Reporters off to the side apparently couldn’t hide their disdain for conservative attendees of the meeting, and suddenly, Gorka got up and confronted Playboy reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem.

“You’re not a journalist, you’re a punk!” Gorka yelled at Karem before walking away.

Here are another angles:

BREAKING: The President has left and guests of the social media summit have started getting in faces of the media as we try to exit. Still a scene. (This is one video of Gorka, Joy Villa and others are still yelling.) pic.twitter.com/AMNSHYDrTM — Courtney Norris (@courtneyknorris) July 11, 2019

GORKA, GORKA: Following Trump's conservative-only social media summit, some of the White House Press Corps mocked conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka pic.twitter.com/eAmIkIMKjr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 11, 2019



The fight for the future is now, and Alex Jones wants YOU to join the fight!

This one shows Karem heckling attendees and threatening them.

After the #SocialMediaSummit @realDonaldTrump invited the conservative influencers to the Rose Garden for his press conf We got the nice seats & I guess "journalist" @BrianKarem was sad

He tried to pick a fight w/ @SebGorka & then thought better My $$$ was on Seb as I note pic.twitter.com/yXfJfOKaZT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 11, 2019

“Come on over here and talk to me, brother, and we can go outside and have a long conversation,” he said, apparently challenging Gorka to a fight.

That’s when he erupted.

“Go home,” Karem said. “Go home and get a job,” he told the radio host.

Attendees chanted, “Gorka, Gorka!” as he walked away.

As an aside, who knew people read Playboy for the White House articles?