VIDEO: Shouting match in White House Rose Garden between Seb Gorka, Playboy reporter

Things got heated between an attendee of the White House Social Media Summit and a reporter for Playboy moments after President Trump departed the Rose Garden on Thursday.

Watch:

Reporters off to the side apparently couldn’t hide their disdain for conservative attendees of the meeting, and suddenly, Gorka got up and confronted Playboy reporter and CNN analyst Brian Karem.

“You’re not a journalist, you’re a punk!” Gorka yelled at Karem before walking away.

Here are another angles:


This one shows Karem heckling attendees and threatening them.

“Come on over here and talk to me, brother, and we can go outside and have a long conversation,” he said, apparently challenging Gorka to a fight.

That’s when he erupted.

“Go home,” Karem said. “Go home and get a job,” he told the radio host.

Attendees chanted, “Gorka, Gorka!” as he walked away.

As an aside, who knew people read Playboy for the White House articles?


