Video Showing Child Twerking at Gay Pride Parade Causes Outrage

A video showing a young boy twerking at a gay pride parade while attendees encourage him has caused outrage.

The clip, posted on Twitter, shows a boy aged around 8-10 years old performing the provocative dance, in which the performer thrusts their hips back and shakes their buttocks while squatting.

“If I’m a “bigot” for opposing this evil, then so be it,” said Greg Palmer, who posted the original video, which now has over a million views.

If I’m a “bigot” for opposing this evil, then so be it. pic.twitter.com/xx4uF0YdZs — Grant Palmer 🤴🏼 (@Gpalmer_32) June 8, 2019

Other respondents echoed his sentiments.

“This is pure evil being pushed by the left,” said Robby Starbuck. “They’re sexualizing kids & working to socially engineer a world where kids have no innocence. I don’t think they realize what a red line this is for many of us. We must fight this evil. This’ll never be okay.”

This is pure evil being pushed by the left. They’re sexualizing kids & working to socially engineer a world where kids have no innocence. I don’t think they realize what a red line this is for many of us. We must fight this evil. This’ll never be okay. pic.twitter.com/tM4Pu0Sue0 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 17, 2019

“Makes me so sad, how much has he seen in his short life. Kids like this feel used up before they are grown,” said another Twitter user.

As I document in the video below, more gay people are beginning to express their opposition to pride parades given that such behavior doesn’t exactly portray the gay community in a credible light.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————