Video Showing Insanity of Alt-Left Goes Mega Viral

This video showing the total insanity of the Anti-American alt-left has gone mega viral with nearly 9 million views on Facebook alone.

Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer last week confronted anti-Trump protesters who revealed just how divisive and hateful they truly are.

Another viral video from the same protest also showed a far-left university professor making racist comments towards an Africa-American Trump supporter.

Infowars reporter Millie Weaver ran into the same racism and hatred from the left while covering a separate anti-Trump protest in Texas. Unsurprisingly, another African-American was attacked for supporting the president.

An Infowars compilation of alt-left agitators, also going viral online, likewise exposes the true mentality of modern “progressivism.”


