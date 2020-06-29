Video Shows Armed Residents Defending Luxurious Home From BLM Mob

Viral video captured the moment a St. Louis couple armed themselves and defended their home from a Black Lives Matter mob that had forced their way into the gated community.

A St. Louis couple defends their home with guns as protesters march through their neighborhood:pic.twitter.com/LqzvrBSREu — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 29, 2020

A St. Louis couple in front of their home tonight as protesters marched past in the city’s Central West End. (photos courtesy @ksdknews partner @BILLGREENBLATT / UPI) #StLouisprotest #STL pic.twitter.com/I7VlUBUhZ2 — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) June 29, 2020

While the media initially attempted to suggest that the couple were threatening ‘peaceful protesters’, that narrative soon collapsed:

They didn't "march past," that's fake news. They marched through a gate, into private property, past a big sign that said "no trespassing." Followers, the "just passing" narrative will be strong tomorrow. Expose it wherever you see it. https://t.co/BmuQAiCjBu pic.twitter.com/B471pmQNPK — Allum Bokhari (@LibertarianBlue) June 29, 2020

The mob yelled obscenities at the couple and threatened to take their guns from them:

In this livestream footage you can clearly see the STL black lives matter mob entered through the gate to a private community. This was not a public sidewalk. https://t.co/NeKHgTBWEu pic.twitter.com/UdYq3pGtlb — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020

Listen at the end of the clip: "You got your money shot, in the street, money shot you got it." Sounds like they were trying to provoke a reaction just like this. https://t.co/9nXngQ6Yvy — Mister AntiBully (@MisterAntiBully) June 29, 2020

The couple were identified as attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey. They were quickly doxed and subjected to threats on Twitter, leading to some publications removing their address from previous news coverage of their huge mansion.

Others found that the couple have donated to both major political parties over the years, disappointing the mob that was sure they were staunch Republicans.

Records show he donated $4k to Democratic Party and also defended man against police brutality — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 29, 2020

Those calling for doxxing were hit with a swift backlash.

The loser who called for the St. Louis hero couple to be doxed has now been doxed himself and locked his account. pic.twitter.com/7u9UkFldBU — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile the BLM mob ended up outside the mayors house in St Louis:

“Resign Lyda, take the cops with you.” That’s the chant right now. Today a spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson said she has no intention of resigning. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/eNnz7iqhRx — Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) June 29, 2020

As far as the McCloskey’s go, they are now a meme, and forever will be thanks in large part to Mr McCloskey’s pink polo shirt:

The suburbs are rising up pic.twitter.com/322b9eXb6N — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 29, 2020

100 hours in ms paint pic.twitter.com/B0FCzMBAmG — Kaleb (@KalebPrime) June 29, 2020

