Video Shows Jacob Blake Brawling with Police Before Shooting

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Cell phone footage shows Jacob Blake entangled in a physical scuffle with police prior to being shot as he ignored officers’ warnings and reached inside his car.

The new video was published by the Daily Mail, which describes Blake “wrestling with at least two Kenosha officers” immediately before the shooting.

Local news in Wisconsin reports that Blake was charged by Kenosha County prosecutors prior to his altercation with the police on accusations of sexual assault, trespassing, and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse.

An arrest warrant had been issued on July 7th, although it is unclear if the encounter with police officers that led to his shooting was linked to that warrant.

Blake had a history of resisting arrest, having previously done so when officers attempted to arrest him following an incident in which he pulled a gun on bar patrons in Racine, a town just north of Kenosha, in 2015.


Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese join Alex Jones in-studio to break down the divisive violent BLM and Antifa actors fueling a new Civil War in America.

The shooting of Blake and subsequent hospitalization has led to a second outbreak of riots, looting, and violence in American cities, with the epicenter in Kenosha itself, a county that voted for Donald Trump by a slim margin in 2016.

Read more

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Black Lives Matter Agitators Harass White Couple Who Refuse to Raise Their First

Video: Black Lives Matter Agitators Harass White Couple Who Refuse to Raise Their First

U.S. News
Comments
Video: CNN Interrupts Trump RNC Speech To 'Fact Check Outright lies'

Video: CNN Interrupts Trump RNC Speech To ‘Fact Check Outright lies’

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: ‘Lady Liberty’ Covers BLM Street Art In Front Of Trump Tower With Red Paint

U.S. News
comments

A New Campaign Ad Claims That “Trump Is The Most Pro-Gay President In American History” – Is This True?

U.S. News
comments

Vehicles & stores on fire, protesters with guns: Kenosha rioters defy curfew for 2nd night in wake of police shooting (VIDEOS)

U.S. News
comments

Comments