Video Shows Man Suddenly Collapsing in Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Now there’s video of a man suddenly collapsing on a sidewalk, which follows a spate of videos showing Chinese hazmat teams treating collapsed people on city streets who are suspected of having the Coronavirus.

Wuhan China 🇨🇳 Corona Virus Update⚠️

Disturbing Leaked Video shows People literally falling over as they succumb to Virus. 10 cities 33 million people have now been quarantined.

1 case found outside quarantine area This Morning. Retweet The Truth#china #Wuhan #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mMZtmhGUkl — Terrence Daniels (Captain Planet) (@Terrence_STR) January 24, 2020

Furthermore, the Chinese military is deploying biochemical troops to the locked down cities affected by the virus.

China has deployed biochemical troops to Wuhan pic.twitter.com/Z2g3gySJFD — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

Disturbing video footage published on Thursday reportedly shows a Chinese doctor begging in vain for help from higher-ups to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

This would explain why Chinese officials are quickly building a temporary hospital to both quarantine suspected Coronavirus carriers and to deal with the overflowing crowds at hospitals.



China is building a massive hospital in Wuhan in just one week pic.twitter.com/OyytsDKXR1 — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 24, 2020

As we recently reported, a man in China suspected of having the Coronavirus was wheeled away in some kind of huge quarantine box.

“The footage shows a man dressed in a hazmat suit, mask and gloves being transported to an ambulance outside the airport in the city of Fuzhou in south-eastern China,” reported Steve Watson.

Chinese authorities transporting a person infected with the coronavirus in a box 😂 #ChinaVirus #coronovirus pic.twitter.com/surpfI2sZc — يوسف (@DashtiUsef) January 23, 2020

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!