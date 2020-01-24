Video Shows Man Suddenly Collapsing in Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot (Fair use).

Now there’s video of a man suddenly collapsing on a sidewalk, which follows a spate of videos showing Chinese hazmat teams treating collapsed people on city streets who are suspected of having the Coronavirus.

Furthermore, the Chinese military is deploying biochemical troops to the locked down cities affected by the virus.

Disturbing video footage published on Thursday reportedly shows a Chinese doctor begging in vain for help from higher-ups to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

This would explain why Chinese officials are quickly building a temporary hospital to both quarantine suspected Coronavirus carriers and to deal with the overflowing crowds at hospitals.

As we recently reported, a man in China suspected of having the Coronavirus was wheeled away in some kind of huge quarantine box.

“The footage shows a man dressed in a hazmat suit, mask and gloves being transported to an ambulance outside the airport in the city of Fuzhou in south-eastern China,” reported Steve Watson.

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Bat Soup

Bat Soup

Hot News
Comments
Report: Vendor Selling USED Face Masks in Wuhan as Demand Spikes Amid Coronavirus Panic

Report: Vendor Selling USED Face Masks in Wuhan as Demand Spikes Amid Coronavirus Panic

Hot News
Comments

Exclusive: Owen Shroyer Arrested in US Capitol

Hot News
comments

Update On Democrats Attempting To Ban Owen Shroyer From Capitol Hill

Hot News
comments

Feminist Writer Suggests Men Who Won’t Date ‘Woke’ Women Are Radicalizing Terrorists

Hot News
comments

Comments